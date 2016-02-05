LONDON Feb 5 If different banking rules are
introduced in countries inside and outside the euro zone, it
must be done in an integrated way to avoid distorting
competition, the European Union's banking watchdog said on
Friday.
EU President Donald Tusk has proposed a package of measures
to persuade Britons to vote in favour of staying in the EU when
a UK referendum is held, most likely in June.
The proposals, if approved by EU leaders at a summit later
this month, would allow countries like Britain that are outside
the single currency to have bank capital rules that are
different from those implemented inside the euro zone.
This has raised the prospect of fragmenting the so-called EU
single rulebook aimed at ensuring a level playing field for all
banks across the 28-country bloc's capital market.
"If a multi-layered single rulebook is to be introduced to
achieve this practice, then it has to be managed in an
integrated fashion, to avoid that regulatory differences
generate barriers and uneven competitive conditions in the
cross-border business between 'ins' and 'outs," European Banking
Authority Chairman Andrea Enria said.
"The EBA stands ready to contribute to this delicate
process," Enria told an event in London to mark the watchdog's
fifth anniversary.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Marc Jones)