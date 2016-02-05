LONDON Feb 5 If different banking rules are introduced in countries inside and outside the euro zone, it must be done in an integrated way to avoid distorting competition, the European Union's banking watchdog said on Friday.

EU President Donald Tusk has proposed a package of measures to persuade Britons to vote in favour of staying in the EU when a UK referendum is held, most likely in June.

The proposals, if approved by EU leaders at a summit later this month, would allow countries like Britain that are outside the single currency to have bank capital rules that are different from those implemented inside the euro zone.

This has raised the prospect of fragmenting the so-called EU single rulebook aimed at ensuring a level playing field for all banks across the 28-country bloc's capital market.

"If a multi-layered single rulebook is to be introduced to achieve this practice, then it has to be managed in an integrated fashion, to avoid that regulatory differences generate barriers and uneven competitive conditions in the cross-border business between 'ins' and 'outs," European Banking Authority Chairman Andrea Enria said.

"The EBA stands ready to contribute to this delicate process," Enria told an event in London to mark the watchdog's fifth anniversary. (Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Marc Jones)