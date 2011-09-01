BRUSSELS, Sept 1 The European Union is sticking to the results of its bank stress tests, published on July 15, on the recapitalisation needs of its banking sector, the European Commission said on Thursday.

"Our analysis of the situation hasn't changed, it is in fact shared by the member states. We did have an in-depth discussion when the results of the stress tests for banks were presented and this our diagnosis and there is no reason to change it now," Commission spokesman Amadeu Altafaj told a regular briefing.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, editing by Rex Merrifield)