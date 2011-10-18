BRUSSELS Oct 18 The head of the Institute of International Finance bank lobby group has held a meeting with Herman Van Rompuy, the EU official who organises summit meetings of the bloc's leaders, to discuss bank recapitalisation and private sector participation in Greek debt, an EU diplomat said on Tuesday.

Van Rompuy, the president of the European Council, met the IIF's Josef Ackermann on Monday, the diplomat said, adding: "They discussed private sector participation, haircuts... and bank recapitalisation."

The meeting came ahead of a summit of euro zone leaders on Sunday that could push for deeper losses or "haircuts" for owners of Greek bonds.

Ackermann is chairman of the IIF, which represents banks that own Greek bonds and whose backing is important to secure any restructuring of Greek debt. (Reporting by John O'Donnell)