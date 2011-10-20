BRUSSELS Oct 20 European Union member countries have agreed that between 90 billion and 100 billion euros is needed to recapitalise the region's banks, EU and banking sources said on Thursday.

"The figure has been discussed with member states. It is now acceptable for everybody," an EU source told Reuters.

"The figure could be more than 90 billion euros," said a banking source.

Europe's banks are on the verge of being recapitalised in an attempt to halt the euro zone debt crisis and restore confidence in the battered sector. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Julien Toyer; writing by John O'Donnell; editing by Rex Merrifield)