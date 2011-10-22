BRUSSELS Oct 22 European Union ministers have agreed in principle to a framework to recapitalise banks, EU sources said on Saturday.

"There is an agreement in principle for a bank recapitalisation of 100 billion euros," one source said. A second source confirmed that a framework had been agreed to reinforce banks' capital. (Reporting By Annika Breidthardt and Julien Toyer; writing by John O'Donnell; editing by Daniel Flynn)