LUXEMBOURG Oct 4 Pressure is building for
European ministers to provide financial aid to banks burdened by
toxic euro zone debt, as fears Greece may be just weeks from
default threatened to choke the region's money markets.
Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter said making banks
crisis-proof was a top priority, in comments ahead of a meeting
of EU finance ministers where British chancellor George Osborne
is set to underscore the message.
"Making the banks secure in crisis is the top priority for
now," said Fekter, adding that countries in the euro zone had
been urged at a meeting of ministers from the single currency
area on Monday to examine backstops, a term that translates to
further state handouts.
Franco-Belgian bank Dexia , which has a large
exposure to Greek debt and is struggling to borrow, saw its
shares dive by a third on Tuesday, underlining the urgency of
the situation facing the region's banks.
It was a message echoed by Swedish Finance Minister Anders
Borg, who flagged the risks to the sector if a rescue programme
for Greece were to unravel because the country was in danger of
missing the targets it had agreed to.
"It is quite clear that there is evident risk that the Greek
programme is off track," said Borg, whose country is not in the
euro zone.
"We have to rethink how we can faster move forward towards
backstops and firewalls to be able to handle a situation where
the programme is off track," he added.
"A very important part is to set up the possibility of
recapitalising banks - that is in essence the backstop."
