* Head of Institute of International Finance visits EU's Van
Rompuy
* Ackermann discusses haircuts for Greek bondholders as
summit looms
* EU leaders may call for deeper bondholder losses at Sunday
summit
(Adds details, comments, IIF)
By John O'Donnell
BRUSSELS, Oct 18 The head of the Institute of
International Finance bank lobby group has visited one of
Europe's top officials ahead of a crunch meeting of leaders,
discussing the risks surrounding steeper losses for Greek
bondholders, an EU diplomat said.
IIF Chairman Josef Ackermann met Herman Van Rompuy, who will
chair summits of EU and euro zone leaders on Sunday at which
there could be a push for deeper losses or "haircuts" for owners
of Greek bonds.
"They discussed private sector participation, haircuts ...
and bank recapitalisation," said the diplomat, who added that
the sensitivity of banks was addressed. "Van Rompuy, as always,
was listening."
The IIF represents banks that own Greek bonds and its
backing is important to secure any restructuring of Greek debt.
The IIF brokered a deal in July agreeing to write down the
value of bank-owned Greek bonds by 21 percent. But politicians,
including German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, have since
signalled the cuts may need to go deeper.
A spokesman for the IIF declined to comment on any specific
meeting but confirmed that Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) chief
Ackermann and Charles Dallara, the IIF's managing director, are
in Brussels and continued to have discussions with officials
from the euro zone.
Dallara said earlier this week that investors would only
revisit the deal struck with euro zone governments in July if
governments also tackled the broader crisis surrounding
sovereign debt.
He said that if leaders were to force deeper losses on
bondholders than the 21 percent agreed, it could prompt a
sell-off of country debt, destabilising the euro.
(Additional reporting by Ed Taylor in Frankfurt and Steve
Slater in London; Editing by Catherine Evans)