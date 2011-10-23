BRUSSELS Oct 23 EU leaders are considering an idea to introduce guarantee schemes to back up banks and make it easier for them to access funding, according to a document prepared by finance ministers for a summit of EU heads of state on Sunday.

The proposal, which also outlines new capital hurdles for banks and a framework for them to reach the target, outlines three possible guarantee models to help EU banks, which have been finding it increasingly difficult to borrow.

One model is the reintroduction of national backstops, similar to that used by governments in the post-Lehman Brothers banking crisis. A second envisages the "aggregation of national guarantees" under the coordination of EU banking supervisor, the European Banking Authority.

A third model would be a "more structured aggregation of national guarantees model".

The document says this could be achieved "by pooling certain resources in a common vehicle whilst the main contingent liability falls on the national responsibility".

The European Investment Bank, says the document, "has expressed its availability to facilitate the set-up of such a vehicle ... and provide it with operational and administrative support." (Reporting by Luke Baker, writing by John O'Donnell; editing by Luke Baker)