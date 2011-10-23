BRUSSELS Oct 23 EU leaders are considering an
idea to introduce guarantee schemes to back up banks and make it
easier for them to access funding, according to a document
prepared by finance ministers for a summit of EU heads of state
on Sunday.
The proposal, which also outlines new capital hurdles for
banks and a framework for them to reach the target, outlines
three possible guarantee models to help EU banks, which have
been finding it increasingly difficult to borrow.
One model is the reintroduction of national backstops,
similar to that used by governments in the post-Lehman Brothers
banking crisis. A second envisages the "aggregation of national
guarantees" under the coordination of EU banking supervisor, the
European Banking Authority.
A third model would be a "more structured aggregation of
national guarantees model".
The document says this could be achieved "by pooling certain
resources in a common vehicle whilst the main contingent
liability falls on the national responsibility".
The European Investment Bank, says the document, "has
expressed its availability to facilitate the set-up of such a
vehicle ... and provide it with operational and administrative
support."
