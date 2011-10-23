* EU leaders looking at three models to backstop banking
system
* One model would involve pooling pan-EU guarantees -
document
* Backstops would be on top of recapitalisation - document
(Adds details, background)
BRUSSELS, Oct 23 EU leaders are considering an
idea to introduce guarantee schemes to back up banks and make it
easier for them to access funding, according to a document
prepared by finance ministers for a summit of EU heads of state
on Sunday.
European banks are struggling to borrow amid growing alarm
about the threat of a Greek debt default among U.S. money market
funds and other traditional dollar lenders. European bank stocks
have tumbled by about a third since July.
The proposal, which also outlines new capital hurdles and a
framework for banks to reach the target, presents three possible
models to help EU banks by guaranteeing their mid- to long-term
interbank borrowing.
One model is the reintroduction of national backstops,
similar to those employed by governments in the post-Lehman
Brothers banking crisis.
A second envisages the "aggregation of national guarantees"
under the coordination of EU banking supervisor, the European
Banking Authority.
And a third would be a "more structured aggregation of
national guarantees model" -- essentially a pooling of European
backstops into one supersized facility.
The three-page document, obtained by Reuters, says this
could be achieved "by pooling certain resources in a common
vehicle whilst the main contingent liability falls on the
national responsibility".
The European Investment Bank "has expressed its availability
to facilitate the set-up of such a vehicle ... and provide it
with operational and administrative support," the document said.
The proposal effectively sets out a two-tier plan for
reinforcing banks, with recapitalisation providing support for
their balance sheets, while the guarantee scheme is designed to
make it easier for them to borrow.
While the document sets out three models, it is possible
that EU leaders will not agree on any of them, instead
negotiating a deal that is some combination of the possibilities
set out by the finance ministers.
Of the three, the idea for a part-mutualisation of
guarantees is least likely to gain support, with the likes of
Finland, the Netherlands, Germany, Austria and others staunchly
opposed to the collective underwriting of European bank risk.
(Reporting by Luke Baker, writing by John O'Donnell; editing by
Luke Baker/Ruth Pitchford)