BRUSSELS Oct 26 Greek banks require 30 billion euros in order to reach a capital buffer of 9 percent of core tier one capital, which has already been covered by the existing EU-IMF programme of aid for the country, the European Banking Authority said on Wednesday.

"The capital package for Greece has been defined in such a way not to conflict with pre-agreed arrangements under the EU/IMF programme," the EBA banking watchdog said in a statement outlining the capital shortfall at banks in European countries.

"The existing backstop facility (of 30 billion euros) exceeds the results of the EBA capital exercise for Greek banks," it added.

The EBA also said that Spain's banks needed to bolster their capital by 26.1 billion euros to reach the new, higher standard. (Reporting By John O'Donnell)