* Britain's Osborne had described earlier deal as idiotic
* London isolated ahead of meeting of EU finance ministers
By John O'Donnell
BRUSSELS, May 15 European Union finance
ministers will try on Tuesday to break a deadlock on new capital
rules aiming to cover banks' risks, a reform intended to prevent
another financial crisis but which has exposed deep rifts
between Britain and the rest of the EU.
Britain refused to back a draft EU law earlier this month,
when Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne accused fellow
finance ministers from the bloc of trying to water down the
rules to a point where they would make him "look like an idiot".
Osborne is alone among the 27 EU ministers in calling for
further changes to a law that introduces rules written by
international regulators for the European Union's 8,300 banks
next year.
Seeking to block a deal supported by the rest of the
European Union could result in an embarrassing defeat, making a
compromise more likely.
"Britain is now left standing alone," said one EU diplomat.
Margrethe Vestager, the economy minister of Denmark - which
as holder of the rotating EU presidency plays a central role in
negotiating deals - said she believed an accord was in reach.
"We hope to get a deal," she said. "(Going back to) the
drawing board is not an attractive option."
Osborne wants to defend Britain's autonomy in controlling
financial services, which account for 9 percent of its economy,
almost as much as manufacturing.
Having bank-rolled the 46-billion-pound rescue of Royal Bank
of Scotland, the world's biggest bailout during the financial
crisis, Britain has fought for the freedom to set higher capital
standards than the EU norm.
Osborne has argued that Britain - not the EU's executive
Commission - should decide how to ensure its banks are safe, as
it would bear the financial consequences of a bailout.
Under a possible compromise, Britain would be able to raise
a bank's minimum capital from the 7 percent core tier 1 capital
ratio - set by the so-called Basel III code - to 12 percent.
Above this, it would need approval from the European Commission.
But such a deal could increase tensions in Britain's ruling
Conservative party. Many of its supporters want Osborne to stand
firm against EU controls and would see a compromise as giving in
to Brussels.
Anticipating such criticism, British government officials
said last week that the deal would not hamper its freedom to
reform banking.
(Reporting by John O'Donnell; editing by Rex Merrifield)