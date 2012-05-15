* Tougher capital standards needed to prevent new crisis
* Hard-line Britain compromises on capital rules
* Britain's Osborne says reform is key to beef up Europe's
banks
(Adds details)
By John O'Donnell and Matt Falloon
BRUSSELS, May 15 EU finance ministers agreed on
tougher capital rules for banks on Tuesday, resolving years of
sparring between Britain and the rest of the European Union over
how best to craft measures to prevent another financial crisis.
Acknowledging the depth of the recent euro zone difficulties
that have driven Spain to take over lender Bankia and prompted a
sweeping credit downgrade of Italy's banks, British finance
minister George Osborne dropped earlier objections and threw his
weight behind the draft law.
He had previously accused his EU peers of trying to dilute
globally agreed capital rules to the point where they would make
him "look like an idiot".
The deal paves the way for regulations effective from next
year aiming to make the 27-member bloc's 8,300 banks safer. It
makes it more expensive for banks to lend, by demanding they
hold more capital to cover potential losses on loans.
"We are reaching a point where we have got to make a
decision to see the euro zone stand behind their currency,"
Osborne told reporters. "A very important part of that is
strengthening the entire European banking system."
"The rest of the world is paying very close attention to how
strong European banks are," he later told finance ministers.
How much capital should be set aside to cover banking risks
is a central question raised by five years of financial sector
difficulties in which dozens of banks fell in Europe.
The compromise also helped to avert a worsening of relations
between Britain and the rest of the bloc, after Prime Minister
David Cameron blocked plans by other EU members in December to
change an existing treaty to enforce budget controls.
Britain, which had demanded concessions on the capital rules
to protect London's autonomy in controlling its financial
sector, won leeway to set stricter standards than the EU norm,
but will need permission from Brussels above certain levels.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble called the
agreement a "significant" step in reforming finance.
In recent days, Osborne had been alone among the 27 European
Union finance ministers in calling for changes to the law.
As Osborne and his advisers departed for the train from
Brussels to London, one of his aides said: "In the UK, we will
now be able to implement our own banking changes, as we wish."
BRUSSELS OR LONDON?
Higher capital buffers strengthen banks to withstand shocks,
such as the slump in property prices or recession now hitting
Spain. And banks with higher-than-average capital, such as
Switzerland's UBS, have increased attraction for
depositors.
Holding more capital could also help banks resist contagion
if financial markets were to shun a particular country in the
bloc and it needed emergency funding.
Far more than the details in banks' balance sheets, the
dispute over the rules was a struggle for influence and power in
a bloc shaken by the worst financial crisis in generations.
Britain has been fighting to maintain its authority over the
City of London, Europe's financial capital, as other EU members
move to centralise supervision and regulation of banking and
finance.
It also wanted the right to ensure its banks are safe,
having bankrolled the 46-billion-pound rescue of Royal Bank of
Scotland, the biggest bailout of the financial crisis.
Osborne has argued that Britain, not the European
Commission, should decide, as it would have to bear the
financial consequences of a bank bailout.
Financial services account for about 9 percent of the UK
economy, almost as much as its entire manufacturing sector.
Under the agreement, Britain would be able to raise a bank's
minimum capital from the 7 percent core tier 1 ratio - set by
the so-called Basel III code - to 10 percent, even if this
affects a bank's subsidiaries in neighbouring countries.
Above this, it may need approval from the European
Commission.
Britain is also allowed to force banks to temporarily boost
their capital beyond this level without asking for permission.
Osborne also dropped objections to measures including the
recognition of a form of shareholder capital often used for
German regional landesbanks that he believed waters down the
Basel regulatory standards in EU law.
Countries will now have to negotiate a final version of the
law with the European Parliament. Many of its legislators want
to have more EU control over how countries levy additional
capital demands.
Europe's capital regime, when decided, will be closely
studied in the United States and may influence how policymakers
there interpret the Basel norms.
