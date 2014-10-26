LONDON Oct 26 Some 24 European banks failed a "stress test" of their capital strength conducted by the European Banking Authority.

Under the EBA's healthcheck, banks needed to hold common equity of 5.5 percent or more of their risk-weighted assets under a stressed 3-year recession scenario as at the end of 2013. Any bank falling short of that level needs to take action to get to that target, and the EBA said 14 banks still had work to do at the end of September 2014.

The following are details released by the EBA on Sunday of the 24 banks. Several other banks narrowly passed and had a common equity capital ratio of less than 6.5 percent at the end of 2013 under the stressed scenario. (CET1: common equity Tier 1 ratio in percentage of risk-weighted assets; capital shortfall in billions of euros. Source: EBA):

BANK CET1 RATIO CAPITAL

AT END-2013 SHORTFALL

'ADVERSE' END-SEPT AUSTRIA Volksbanken 2.1 0.86 BELGIUM AXA Bank Europe 3.4 0.07 Dexia 5.0 0.34 CYPRUS Bank of Cyprus 1.5 -- Co-operative Central Bank -8.0 -- Hellenic Bank -0.5 0.18 GERMANY Munchener Hypothekenbank 2.9 -- FRANCE crh 5.5 -- GREECE Eurobank -6.4 1.76 National Bank of Greece -0.4 0.93 Piraeus Bank 4.4 -- IRELAND Permanent TSB 1.0 0.85 ITALY Banca Carige -2.4 0.81 Banca Monte dei Paschi -0.1 2.11 Banca Piccolo Credito Valtellinese 3.5 -- Banca Pop Dell'Emilia Romagna 5.2 -- Banca Pop di Milano 4.0 0.17 Banca Pop di Sondrio 4.2 -- Banca Pop di Vicenza 3.2 0.22 Banca Pop Societa Cooperativa 4.7 -- Veneto Banca 2.7 --

PORTUGAL Banco Comercial Portugues 3.0 1.15 SLOVENIA Nova Kreditna Banka Maribor 4.4 0.03 Nova Ljubljanska banka 5.0 0.03

SELECTED 'NARROW' PASSES GERMANY HSH Nordbank 6.1 ITALY Mediobanca 6.2 UK Lloyds Banking Group 6.2 (Compiled by Steve Slater and Huw Jones; Editing by Alexander Smith)