BRUSSELS Oct 6 The European Commission will make proposals to member states of the 27-strong union on recapitalising banks, a Commission spokesman said on Thursday.

"Proposals will be tabled regarding coordinating action. Proposals will be made to member states, and when the time comes, when they have been finalised, they will be announced," the spokesman told a regular briefing.

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said earlier in the day that coordinated action to recapitalise banks could help in dealing with "toxic assets".

Barroso's comments were the most explicit yet from a top EU official on coordinated action to help restore confidence in a banking sector that is increasingly shunned by investors as a result of the euro zone debt crisis. (Editing by Rex Merrifield)