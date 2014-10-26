FRANKFURT Oct 26 The European Central Bank's landmark health check of the euro zone's 130 biggest banks will help ensure the availability of credit, ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Sunday.

"The results guarantee that going forward the economic recovery will not be hampered by credit supply restrictions," he told a news conference.

Twenty five of the 130 biggest banks failed the stress test and ended last year with a collective capital shortfall of 25 billion euros, the ECB said earlier.

A dozen of those banks have already addressed the gap by raising 15 billion euros over the course of this year. (Reporting by Paul Carrel and Eva Taylor; Writing by Maria Sheahan, editing by Mike Peacock)