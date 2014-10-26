Oct 26 Results of stress tests on Cyprus's
banking sector have shown a re-establishment of stability in the
banking sector, and could expedite the complete lifting of
capital controls, Finance Minister Harris Georgiades said.
"It won't be tomorrow but we shall commence the process of
lifting the very last restrictions soon, in a gradual and staged
manner," Georgiades told Reuters.
The fact that the stress tests showed that a 1 billion euro
buffer included in a 10 billion euro bailout programme would
also materially push the island's public debt down to about 103
percent of GDP in 2015, he said. Cyprus's international lenders
had forecast, without that adjustment, a ratio of 126 percent.
