PRAGUE, June 7 The Czech Republic is against strengthening pan-European banking supervision as proposed by the European Commission, the country's top government and central bank officials were quoted on Thursday as saying.

The Commission proposed far-reaching powers for regulators and steps that would go towards a European banking union, which may also include the creation of a common resolution fund that would help salvage or wind down troubled banks.

The scheme requires approval by EU countries as well as the European Parliament and may not take effect until 2015.

The largely eurosceptic Czechs, who have no plans to join the euro zone in the foreseeable future and have a healthy banking sector, have long opposed moves to centralise banking oversight.

Daily Hospodarske Noviny quoted Prime Minister Petr Necas as saying regulation should be kept on a national basis.

"We are convinced that the very high quality supervision by the Czech National Bank should not be diluted in to some pan-European supervision," Necas said.

Czech central bank Vice Governor Vladimir Tomsik said he was against raising moral hazard in the banking sector and creating a mismatch between national responsibility of regulators while their authority would be moved to a European level.

"And the third pillar, a pan-European deposit insurance fund: I believe that is also unacceptable, because it is not possible for other countries to pay for mistakes of individual banks or supervisors," he said in a transcript of a television interview posted on the central bank's website www.cnb.cz.

There are many hurdles to achieving a European banking union as well as to introducing a common scheme to wind up failed banks.

Britain fiercely resists any attempt by Brussels to impose EU controls over financial services, which account for almost a tenth of its economy.

British finance minister George Osborne said on Thursday London will want to ensure safeguards are in place to protect its financial sector if the euro zone moves towards establishing a banking union.

"There is no way that Britain is going to be part of any euro zone banking union," Osborne said in a radio interview.

Germany has balked at a single European scheme that could see it bear the costs of a bank collapse in another country. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Adrian Croft)