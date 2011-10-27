UPDATE 1-India's PM Modi faces election test as voting begins in Uttar Pradesh
* Biggest election in the world this year (Adds quotes, changes dateline, pvs LUCKNOW)
BRUSSELS Oct 27 Euro zone leaders and banks are close to reaching a deal on a 50 percent writedown for private bondholders on their Greek debt, an EU source said on Thursday.
Negotiations at a summit meeting of euro zone leaders were centred on agreeing a writedown or "haircut" with private bondholders on a voluntary basis.
Euro zone states want private investors to accept the haircut in an effort to reduce Greece's debt burden by about 100 billion euros.
Failure to agree on a voluntary writedown could lead to a full-scale default in Greece's debt, with a heavy knock-on impact on markets. (Reporting by John O'Donnell and Andreas Rinke; editing by Rex Merrifield)
* Biggest election in the world this year (Adds quotes, changes dateline, pvs LUCKNOW)
DUBAI, Feb 11 The United Arab Emirates' Ras Al Khaimah does not plan to issue a U.S. dollar-denominated bond in 2017 and has not had talks with banks regarding that, the emirate said in a statement on Saturday.
CAIRO, Feb 11 Egypt's annualised urban consumer price inflation jumped to 28.1 percent in January from 23.3 percent in December, the official CAPMAS statistics agency said on Saturday, its highest level since central bank records began in 2005.