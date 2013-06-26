UPDATE 1-Britain's "City minister" sidelined from role in Brexit
* Role seen as vital in upcoming Brexit talks (adds comment from opposition City spokesman)
BRUSSELS, June 27 EU finance ministers agreed on Thursday new European rules on how to share the cost of bank failures, shifting the burden away from taxpayers who have shouldered the cost of bailouts since the global financial crisis.
"We have a deal," said one EU official present at the talks that ran early into Thursday morning.
The rules set a new standard by which EU countries can impose losses on shareholders, bondholders and depositors with more than 100,000 euros ($132,000) if a bank runs into trouble.
SAO PAULO, March 1 Orascom TMT Holdings SAE is giving Brazilian telephone carrier Oi SA another month to amend a reorganization plan that would help accelerate its exit from bankruptcy protection, three people involved in the matter said on Wednesday.
LONDON, March 1 Britain has sidelined the minister responsible for financial services from addressing the impact on the sector of leaving the EU, a shakeup that a senior bank executive called a "vote of no confidence" in the industry's main government contact.