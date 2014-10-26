FRANKFURT Oct 26 The European Central Bank's
landmark health check of the euro zone's 130 biggest lenders did
not take into account possible deflation, ECB Vice President
Vitor Constancio said on Sunday.
"The scenario of deflation is not there (in the stress test
scenario), because we don't consider that deflation is going to
happen," he told journalists.
Twenty-five of the 130 biggest banks failed the stress test
and ended last year with a collective capital shortfall of 25
billion euros, the ECB said earlier.
A survey by Goldman Sachs in September found that investors
had expected banks to have to raise an additional 51 billion
euros, taking into account capital increases that had already
happened by August.
"That's an indication that they (the banks) were healthier
and more robust than many analyses in the recent past
suggested," Constancio said, when asked about the smaller than
expected capital shortfall.
Constancio said corrections to data from the stress test
before Sunday's publication were "absolutely minor". "It did not
change (the results) materially overall. It was just minor
corrections that happened," he said.
Euro zone banks received the ECB's final verdict on their
finances on Thursday and had until Saturday to check the data
for errors and approve publication for Sunday.
Constancio also said euro zone economic recovery would not
be hampered by credit supply restrictions provided that there is
enough aggregate demand, but added: "There is indeed a lack of
aggregate demand in Europe."
