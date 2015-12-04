FRANKFURT Dec 4 Plans for a European deposit
insurance scheme are lacking crucial prerequisites, Andreas
Dombret, executive board member of Germany's Bundesbank, said on
Friday.
"I take a very sceptical view of the third pillar of the
European banking union -- that is, the European deposit
insurance scheme. The current plans lack crucial prerequisites
for entering into such a framework," he said according to the
text of a speech given in New York.
The European Commission last month unveiled a scheme for EU
deposit guarantees that Germany has criticised, saying the
proposals were aimed at the mutualisation of banking sector
risks and would set false incentives.
Dombret said a European deposit insurance scheme would
result in Eurobonds being introduced through the back door.
(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Writing by Victoria Bryan;
Editing by Maria Sheahan)