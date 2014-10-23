FRANKFURT Oct 23 None of the 24 German banks taking part in stress tests led by the European Central Bank will need to raise capital in the next six to nine months as a result of the tests, daily Handelsblatt reported on Thursday, without naming sources.

Deutsche Bank passed the balance sheet tests as measured at end-December 2013, the paper said.

HSH Nordbank, long seen at risk of failing European Central Bank tests of its financial stability, is also on the "safe side", the newspaper reported.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that HSH was set for a clean bill of health in the test. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Susan Fenton)