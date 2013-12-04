FRANKFURT Dec 4 Deutsche Bank said
its has set aside enough money to cover most of the 725 million
euro ($985 million) fine levied by the European Union against
the bank for its role in rigging benchmark lending rates.
"The settlement amount is already substantially reflected in
the Bank's existing litigation reserves and no material
additional reserves will be taken for this settlement," it said
in a statement on Wednesday.
EU antitrust regulators fined six financial institutions a
record total of 1.71 billion euros ($2.3 billion) on Wednesday
for rigging financial benchmarks, with Deutsche Bank receiving
the biggest fine.
($1 = 0.7360 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Edward Taylor)