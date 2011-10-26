LONDON Oct 26 The European Banking Authority
said on Wednesday the bloc's banks need to raise 106 billion
euros of capital to meet a new minimum core tier 1 capital ratio
of 9 percent by the end of June 2012.
The measure is part of broader efforts being thrashed out by
euro zone leaders in Brussels to restore confidence and
stability to the bloc's markets and economy.
Greek banks will need an extra 30 billion euros of extra
capital, the EBA said in a statement, although this is covered
by an existing programme of aid.
The capital raised will have to be of the "highest quality"
although new issuance of "very strong convertible capital" would
be accepted, the watchdog added.
Banks are expected to withhold dividends and bonuses as part
of their efforts to meet the new requirements which exceed the 7
percent minimum world leaders have agreed to phase in from 2013.
