* EBA says 106 billion euro shortfall only indicative
* Finalised capital figure will be published in November
* EBA, EU, ECB and EIB to explore funding guarantee options
(Adds details throughout)
LONDON, Oct 26 The European Banking Authority
said on Wednesday the bloc's banks need to raise 106 billion
euros ($146 billion)of capital to meet a new minimum core tier 1
capital ratio of 9 percent by the end of June 2012.
The measure is part of broader efforts being thrashed out by
euro zone leaders in Brussels to restore confidence and
stability to the bloc's markets and economy.
Greek banks will need an extra 30 billion euros of extra
capital, the EBA said in a statement, although this is covered
by an existing programme of aid. This would appear to reduce the
amount of fresh capital needed.
The capital raised, which for some will entail a top-up
temporary buffer to cover sovereign risk, will have to be of the
"highest quality", although new issuance of "very strong
convertible capital" would be accepted, the watchdog added.
Banks are expected to withhold dividends and bonuses as part
of their efforts to meet the new requirements which exceed the 7
percent minimum world leaders have agreed to phase in from 2013.
"The building of these buffers will allow banks to withstand
a range of shocks while still being able to maintain an adequate
capital level," the EBA said.
FUNDING
To address another problem being faced by many banks -- the
difficulty in funding themselves over the coming year -- public
guarantee schemes will be set up "where appropriate to support
banks' access to term funding at reasonable conditions".
Banks would have to pay a fee for these guarantees.
"The EBA has been asked to work with the European Union
Commission, the European Central Bank and European Investment
Bank to urgently explore options for achieving this objective,"
the watchdog said in a statement.
The EBA says it wants to "avoid a spiral of forced
deleveraging and the ensuing credit crunches, which would affect
the real economy".
A temporary buffer to cover banks' exposure to stressed
sovereign debt forms part of the overall 106 billion euro
capital requirement from the 70 banks reviewed by the EBA.
The authority said the 106 billion euro total is preliminary
and indicative, with a final figure to be published next month,
when banks will be asked to reveal their final capital shortfall
figures on an individual basis.
Banks will have until the end of the year to tell
supervisors how they will make up the capital shortfall by the
June 2012 deadline.
The EBA said that existing convertible instruments -- hybrid
debt that converts to equity at a pre-set trigger point -- will
not be eligible for making up capital shortfalls unless they
will be converted into common equity by October 2012.
($1 = 0.724 Euros)
(Reporting by Huw Jones and Steve Slater; editing by Rex
Merrifield)