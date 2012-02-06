LONDON Feb 6 Most of the plans from banks
required to bump up their capital cushions by June comply with
the requirements imposed on them, the European Banking Authority
said on Monday.
The EBA meets later this week to assess whether the
recapitalisation plans meet strict rules on what types of assets
can be sold to lift the banks' core capital ratio to 9 percent.
"In particular, the overwhelming majority of measures
outlined in the plans appear to be, in aggregate, in line with
the spirit and the letter of the EBA's Recommendation," the EBA
said in a statement.
A stress test of lenders based in the EU found that 31 banks
must fill a 115 billion euro ($151 billion) capital gap aimed at
restoring investor confidence in the sector hit by the euro zone
debt crisis.
($1 = 0.7621 euros)
