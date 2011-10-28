LONDON Oct 28 The European Investment Bank (EIB) said on Friday it would not give any money to help banks through an anticipated 2 trillion euro funding crunch over the coming three years.

As part of a comprehensive plan to help restore investor confidence in European banks, the European Banking Authority (EBA) said on Wednesday it would explore options with the EIB, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the EU's executive European Commission on how to address bank funding problems.

"The EIB confirms that it will provide technical expertise to the discussions with the European Commission, EBA and ECB on developing term-funding solutions for the banking sector," an EIB spokesman said on Friday.

"The EIB will not provide any kind of financial support to any recapitalisation or guarantee scheme," the spokesman added.

The EBA wants to help reopen the medium-term funding market for banks by putting in place public guarantee schemes if need be, but the watchdog gave few other details.

European banks need to refinance about 2 trillion euros in the next three years and many see finding a way to do this as more important than continuing to focus on solvency and capital levels.

Luxembourg-based EIB is the EU's bank and provides long-term funding and financing for projects. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by David Holmes)