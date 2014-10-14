LONDON Oct 14 Some allowances being paid to
bankers pose problems when it comes to complying with the
European Union's bonus cap, a top EU banking regulator said on
Tuesday.
On payouts starting next year, bonuses for top bankers in
the EU are capped at no more than fixed salary or twice that
level with shareholder approval.
Andrea Enria, chairman of the European Banking Authority,
said the watchdog is due to publish shortly a report on whether
allowances qualify as fixed pay and should be classified as a
bonus.
"We found some problems with the formulation of the role
based allowances because they are very discretionary," Enria
told the economic affairs committee of Britain's upper chamber
of parliament.
"They can be changed at the discretion of firm. In our
view... there are concerns in some of these to qualify as
fixed," Enria added.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by William Hardy)