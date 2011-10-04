BRUSSELS Oct 4 Euro zone ministers were asked to examine firewalls and backstops for their banks at a meeting on Monday, said Austria's finance minister, adding that making banks secure in crisis was the top priority.

"We discussed further that we have to strengthen the banks in Europe. All countries were asked to examine backstop arrangements in detail, also the firewalls," Maria Fekter told reporters.

"Making the banks secure in crisis is the top priority for now."

Shares in Dexia crashed by a third on Tuesday amid concerns that the Franco-Belgian bank may need further state help. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop and John O'Donnell)