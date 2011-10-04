BRUSSELS Oct 4 Euro zone ministers were asked
to examine firewalls and backstops for their banks at a meeting
on Monday, said Austria's finance minister, adding that making
banks secure in crisis was the top priority.
"We discussed further that we have to strengthen the banks
in Europe. All countries were asked to examine backstop
arrangements in detail, also the firewalls," Maria Fekter told
reporters.
"Making the banks secure in crisis is the top priority for
now."
Shares in Dexia crashed by a third on Tuesday amid
concerns that the Franco-Belgian bank may need further state
help.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop and John O'Donnell)