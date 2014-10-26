PARIS Oct 26 French banks are sufficiently capitalised after health checks of the sector's finances in Europe to see whether they can survive a crisis, the Bank of France said on Sunday.

Mortgage financing vehicle Caisse de Refinancement de l'Habitat (CRH) was the only entity to fail the tests with a capital shortfall of 124 million euros (157.11 million US dollar). However, CRH has already raised sufficient capital since the 2013 cut-off date for the tests.

French banks were widely expected to pass. They have sold assets, pulled out of markets such as Greece and raised funds that could qualify for common equity tier one (CET1) capital to meet tougher post-crisis regulations and cope with weak economic conditions.

"The results for French banks confirm the quality of their assets and their capacity to withstand severe shocks," the Bank of France said in a statement.

Taking into account the ECB review of banks' assets and stress testing their accounts under adverse conditions, French banks were estimated to have an aggregate CET1 capital ratio of 9 percent at the end of 2016, the French central bank said. (1 US dollar = 0.7893 euro) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)