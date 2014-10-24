PARIS Oct 24 The results of an extensive review
of euro zone banks' finances due to be published at the weekend
will restore credibility in the sector, Bank of France governor
Christian Noyer said on Friday.
"I am waiting for (the results) in serenity. We are going to
show that it was an exercise that was very complete and
extremely rigourous, more rigourous than what was done in other
big countries," Noyer, a member of the European Central Bank's
governing council, said on RTL radio.
"And I think it will give credibility to the strength of the
euro zone banking system," he added.
The euro zone's 130 biggest banks received the ECB's final
verdict on their finances on Thursday after an extensive review
aimed at putting doubts about the sector to rest
definitively.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Alexandria Sage)