FRANKFURT Jan 3 The European Commission is
concerned that German bank regulator BaFin may be inhibiting the
free movement of capital in Europe's common market, German daily
Handelsblatt said.
The commission and the European Banking Authority are
scrutinising BaFin's policy to demand that banks - including
subsidiaries of foreign lenders - keep sufficient liquidity for
their German operations, the paper said on Thursday.
It cited a spokesman for Internal Market and Services
Commissioner Michel Barnier. The European Commission was not
immediately available for comment.
Handelsblatt said the concern was that some German units of
foreign banks were being prevented from transferring liquidity
to their parent companies.
The Bank of Italy is said to have raised the issue about
BaFin with the EBA, Handelsblatt said, citing supervisory
sources. It said Italian bank Unicredit, which has a
large German subsidiary HVB, is said to have criticised the
BaFin rules.
