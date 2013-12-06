* Meeting to seek compromise on rules to wind down banks

* Berlin opposes giving EC new powers to close banks

* Time running out to meet year-end deadline

BERLIN, Dec 6 Several European finance ministers and senior EU officials will meet in Berlin on Friday to try to forge a compromise on rules to wind down stricken banks, with positions still far apart and time running out to clinch a deal by a year-end deadline.

A spokeswoman for the German finance ministry confirmed that a meeting was taking place to prepare for next week's regular gathering of European finance ministers in Brussels, declining to give details on who would attend.

Multiple sources told Reuters that German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble would be hosting counterparts from France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Lithuania, which holds the rotating EU presidency.

EU regulation chief Michel Barnier and European Central Bank (ECB) board member Joerg Asmussen are also expected to attend the meeting, which will focus on resolving differences over bank resolution. Sources said it would probably start at around 12 p.m. (1100 GMT).

The European Union has said it wants to agree a deal on bank resolution, a key plank of its ambitious "banking union" project, by year-end. Failure to meet that goal could lead to significant delays in implementation because of looming European Parliament elections and changes in the makeup of the European Commission.

That, in turn, could raise new questions about Europe's ability to put the reforms in place necessary to prevent another financial crisis.

The sticking point is staunch opposition from Germany, and some of its northern European allies, to proposals that would give the European Commission new powers to wind down banks.

Berlin is concerned that Germany's Constitutional Court could overturn such a deal, ruling it in violation of domestic law. It favours an inter-governmental approach, involving a network of national banking supervisors.

Perhaps aware that Germany could be blamed if no deal is struck, Schaeuble indicated a willingness to compromise in an interview with German daily Handelsblatt this week.

"A European institution can make the formal decision - for example the council of finance ministers or the Commission. We'll find a solution," he said. (Reporting by Gernot Heller and Paul Taylor; Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Susan Fenton)