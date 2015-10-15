BRUSSELS Oct 15 European Union leaders on
Thursday abandoned plans to seek faster completion of a banking
union via a deposit guarantee scheme after Germany opposed the
move and had it removed from draft conclusions prepared earlier,
diplomats said.
Under the banking union project, all large euro zone banks
are now under a single supervisor -- the European Central Bank
-- and a common method of winding down banks that fail has been
put in place, including a joint fund, paid into by banks
themselves, to cover the costs.
But the last element of the banking union, a joint EU
deposit guarantee scheme, is controversial because Germany is
strongly opposing ideas under which money to guarantee German
savers' deposits could be used to rescue savers elsewhere.
Talks on how to create an EU-wide deposit guarantee plan, to
boost confidence in banks, have become stuck. The scheme is now
likely to progress in stages, over years, to accommodate Berlin
under a European Commission proposal expected later this month.
EU leaders had not planned to make any direct reference to
the deposit guarantee scheme, as under the draft conclusions of
the EU summit, seen by Reuters, they only said:
"The European Council took stock of the discussions on the
Presidents' report on completing Europe's Economic and Monetary
Union. It asked for work to be intensified on all aspects,
stressing the importance of completing the Banking Union."
But the reference to completing the banking union was
already too much for Berlin and it had to be removed from the
final version of the conclusions, EU diplomats said.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Mark Heinrich)