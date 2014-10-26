NICOSIA Oct 26 Cyprus's Hellenic Bank
said on Sunday a shortfall in its capital buffers was
manageable, with shareholders fully backing plans to raise fresh
capital by December.
"Based on our plans, the money will be in the bank in early
December," chairwoman Irena Georgiadou told Reuters. Deutsche
Bank was Hellenic's global coordinator for a planned rights
issue and Rothschild had been selected as its adviser, she said.
Georgiadou said the results of the European Central Bank's
comprehensive assessment of euro zone banks showed a capital
shortfall of 105 million euros.
A shortfall of 176 million identified by Cyprus' Central
Bank in a news release did not cover conversion of debentures
this year, or that 1 percent of non-convertible assets could be
included, the bank said.
