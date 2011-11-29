BRUSSELS Nov 29 Deleveraging by banks
attempting to boost capital could put more pressure on sovereign
debt or squeeze lending to the economy, according to a report
prepared for European Union finance ministers who meet this
week.
The report also outlined the objections of EU countries to
schemes that would pool guarantees for banks, which means that
they will now revert to issuing national guarantees for banks
that struggle to borrow.
The document, written by senior officials from EU finance
ministries to lay the ground for talks between ministers on
Wednesday, underlines worries about deleveraging in an EU-wide
drive to boost the capital of 70 banks in Europe by June 2012.
"There are serious concerns about a possible inappropriate
deleveraging by banks when implementing the measures that would
prejudice an adequate supply of lending to the real economy or
put excessive additional pressure on sovereign debt," officials
write in the report seen by Reuters, reflecting concerns that
were addressed at a meeting of ministers in early November.
It said that countries had opted for national guarantee
schemes for banks, rather than any single pan-European support
plan.
"There is no full convergence of views on the degree of
coordination among member states for the granting of guarantees,
let alone mutualisation (burden-sharing of the losses),"
according to the document.
"A majority of member states affirmed their preference for
the setting-up of national, but closely coordinated, guarantee
schemes, which is considered the only one that could be
activated swiftly."
(Reporting By John O'Donnell)