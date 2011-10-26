* Banks to get state guarantees amid creeping credit freeze

* Summit won't give total figure for bank recapitalisation

* Banks to get 9 months to raise extra capital privately (Adds detail)

By Luke Baker and John O'Donnell

BRUSSELS, Oct 26 European Union governments will signal readiness to back banks with guarantees to avert a credit freeze but give no overall figure for recapitalising lenders, according to a draft statement from leaders meeting in Brussels on Wednesday evening.

The EU leaders will pledge to inject fresh capital into weak banks if necessary, but will first allow up to nine months to see if the banks can raise the money through private means, according to the draft summit conclusions obtained by Reuters.

The promise of guarantees underscores governments' determination to head off a funding crunch that could threaten the region's economy, but failure to sign off on an overall recapitalisation figure may undermine efforts to win back market confidence.

"Measures for restoring confidence in the banking sector are urgently needed," the leaders say in the draft, which may yet change ahead of the meeting of heads of state and government.

"Guarantees on bank liabilities would be required to provide more direct support for banks in accessing term funding where appropriate," said the draft statement.

"This is also an essential part of the strategy to limit deleveraging actions."

The statement also said there was "broad agreement" on bolstering the capital ratio of banks to 9 percent after taking into account the market worth of their sovereign debt holdings, but it gave no overall figure for recapitalising EU banks.

"This quantitative capital target will have to be attained by June 30, 2012," said the draft, adding that there will be curbs on dividends and bonuses at banks until they hit the target.

It may fall to the EU banks watchdog, the European Banking Authority, to announce the expected cost of reinforcing the banks' capital. (Writing by John O'Donnell; editing by Rex Merrifield, John Stonestreet)