* Disagreements emerge in drive to recapitalise banks
* Finance ministers to meet in Brussels next week
* No single pan-European guarantee seen for banks
By John O'Donnell
BRUSSELS, Nov 22 European countries are
struggling to agree on how best to support their embattled
banking system, with a question mark hanging over their plans to
recapitalise stricken lenders and back them up with state-funded
guarantees.
EU finance ministers are expected to discuss the issue at a
meeting next week, with Europe's banks finding it ever-more
difficult to borrow on interbank markets, threatening a credit
crunch that would likely deepen the euro zone's sovereign debt
crisis.
EU countries last month agreed a framework for
recapitalising banks but disagreements are emerging between the
European Banking Authority (EBA), which is in charge of the
programme, and supervisors in Germany and elsewhere.
Germany wants more flexibility in how to calculate the
capital its banks need, which, if granted, could water down the
drive to bolster lenders as losses on government bond markets
put them under further strain.
The EBA wants around 70 major European banks to raise their
core tier 1 capital ratio -- a fundamental measure of financial
strength -- to 9 percent by the end of June 2012.
That is expected to require the raising of around 100
billion euros ($134.7 billion) in new capital, which will have
to come either from shareholders, from governments or, if both
those steps fail, from the euro zone's bailout fund, the EFSF.
One expert familiar with attempts to reinforce banks said
efforts had been overtaken by events on the markets, which had
made the capital shortfall even larger. The IMF has said
European banks may need more than 200 billion euros.
"The vast majority of capital that needs to be raised is in
weak countries such as Spain and Italy," the expert said. "The
situation has deteriorated further with the prices of Spanish
and Italian bonds (dropping)."
The EBA has said it will publish the details of exactly how
much capital banks need this month. "The process is still under
way," said a spokeswoman.
EXTRA CAPITAL
With shareholders reluctant or unable to stump up more cash
and governments under deep financial constraints of their own,
particularly in France, expectations are increasingly focused on
the EFSF to provide the extra capital to banks.
But the EFSF, which has a capacity of 440 billion euros, is
already being used to provide assistance to Ireland and Portugal
and will shortly be used to help finance a second, 130 billion
euro aid package for Greece.
Officials are hoping the remainder can be used to provide
guarantees for new sovereign bond issues, or be leveraged to
support secondary bond markets, meaning there may not be much
spare left to help the banking sector as well.
EU finance ministers had examined the possibility of
introducing a pan-European scheme for underpinning the banks,
whereby guarantees for strong and weak countries would be
pooled, but that idea has been abandoned.
One diplomat said the euro zone needed first to progress in
tackling the broader sovereign debt crisis before a plan for
banks could work, but time is running out.
"Until the euro zone moves on this, what was agreed on the
banks cannot really take off," he said.
Compounding the problem, Italian and Spanish banks have seen
corporate desposits flow out to safer havens and U.S. funds have
cut lending to European banks to a new low, underlining how
funding strains are intensifying, analysts said.
($1 = 0.7425 euros)
