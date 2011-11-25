(Repeats to additional Reuters codes)

* EU bank watchdog losing patience with finance ministers

* Funding crunch seen as bigger risk than capital

* Banks face 650-700 bln eur debt rollover in 2012

By Huw Jones and Steve Slater

LONDON, Nov 25 Europe's finance chiefs try again next week to end a deadlock over bank funding, after the industry regulator warned time is running out to revive confidence across the troubled euro zone.

Over breakfast on Wednesday, European Union finance ministers will seek agreement over state-backed guarantees in a bid to unblock wholesale funding markets. With 700 billion euros ($933 billion) of bank debt needing to roll over next year, the need is pressing.

One solution touted, a pooling of state-backed guarantees, has effectively been abandoned, while another, individual national guarantees, is seen as unlikely to help banks in euro zone countries whose government bonds are being given a wide berth.

The European Central Bank (ECB) may end up having to step in with a band-aid solution of two-to-three year liquidity lines to banks.

The European Banking Authority (EBA) has drafted a three-pronged package to shore up confidence in banks: a 106 billion euro recapitalisation by mid-2012, writedowns on exposures to stressed sovereign debt and the funding guarantees.

But EBA Chairman Andrea Enria signalled this week his increasing frustration with the deadlocked political process, including how to leverage the EU's new bailout fund, the EFSF.

"The fact that so far only the EBA's measures to strengthen bank capital have been publicly put forward is for us a source of real concern," Enria said in a speech. "We believe that further delays to having all the elements in place are severely affecting the effectiveness of the whole package."

Some 1.7 trillion euros of bank funding is due to roll over in the next three years, analysts at Morgan Stanley estimate. That includes 650-700 billion euros next year, most of it in the first half, Enria said.

But the EBA package is already in danger of being left behind by the deepening euro zone crisis, making it harder for banks to find enough quality collateral to back loans and which is often in the form of government bonds.

"With the sovereign debt crisis moving to the bigger euro zone countries, there is no longer any confidence in collateral, and the only way to get banks lending to each other again is to restore trust and confidence in sovereign debt used for collateral," said Godfried de Vidts, director of European Affairs at brokerage ICAP.

So far the EBA is sticking with its timetable to publish by the end of November how much capital each bank must raise, but it and bankers now worry more about funding than capital.

"We are in a bad spot," Stefano Marsaglia, chairman of Barclays Capital's financial institutions group, said at a Thomson Reuters IFR Bank Capital conference on Thursday. "The problem for banks is very much a funding problem, it's not so much a capital problem."

CAPITAL & COCOS

The EBA has told banks they need to raise about 106 billion euros to repair their balance sheets, but that amount could rise as the watchdog may take a tougher line on what qualifies as capital and losses on sovereign bonds.

Banks in Germany, for example, may need 10 billion euros, around double the original estimate; Commerzbank may need about 5 billion in capital under the stricter view, more than the 2.9 billion estimated last month, and DZ Bank may need about 350 million, after previously being given the all clear, sources told Reuters this week.

Banks are expected to mostly meet shortfalls by selling assets and loans, retaining earnings and cutting dividends or pay, and the amount of capital needing to be raised could be less than 30 billion euros, analysts have estimated.

Regulators and national governments may even welcome that reduced need, as they have become increasingly concerned that aggressive "deleveraging" to lift capital ratios will squeeze credit and hurt economic growth.

Banks will be given details of how they can plug their capital with debt that converts into equity, or "contingent capital" instruments dubbed CoCos.

Contingent capital will be accepted if it meets "strict and harmonised" criteria, the EBA has said. It plans to issue a common European "term sheet" to make that clear.

That is desperately needed, as uncertainty about how regulators view key aspects such as the point where bonds have to convert into equity -- probably when core Tier 1 capital drops to about 7 percent -- have held back issuance.

But with some investors steering clear of investing in bank shares and most types of debt, market confidence will need to improve first.

UK investor M&G said where it has exposure to financials it is "very conservative" and senior in the capital structure. "That is unlikely to change soon. It is difficult to quantify banks' exposure to the periphery but the sector needs better disclosure, more liquidity and less reliance on interbank funding," said M&G fund manager Stefan Isaacs. ($1 = 0.7506 euros) (Additional reporting by Sinead Cruise; Editing by David Holmes)