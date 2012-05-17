MILAN May 17 The European Commission will adopt
on June 6 a proposal for winding up failing banks, the head of
the banking unit at the EU executive said on Thursday.
"On crisis management, we will adopt a proposal on June 6,"
Mario Nava told a financial conference in Milan.
At the end of April a Commission spokeswoman said the aim
was to present the scheme before a June 18-19 summit of the
world's 20 biggest economies in Mexico.
Nava said the idea behind the scheme was to ask banks to
prepare a recovery plan for when they hit trouble. Regulators
should also have resolution schemes ready, he said.
"We believe there is a need to make the whole bank
resolution process more European," he said, adding the proposal
would include many references to the role of pan-European
authorities during a banking crisis.
He said the proposal will also include a "bail-in"
mechanism, which makes banks' bondholders take a hit if a lender
goes bust.
"'Bail-in' will be included, seen as an alternative to a
bail-out," he said.
(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Ron Askew)