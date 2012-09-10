* Liikanen expert group examines reform of bank structures
* Experts see break-up of big banks as unlikely for now
* Capital rules, ECB controls offer short-term steps
By John O'Donnell
BRUSSELS, Sept 10 The European Union will insist
on higher reserves from banks and impose stricter oversight to
protect taxpayers and savers from further bailouts caused by
risk-taking, but will not break them up to separate investment
banking from retail activities.
While there may be public backing for such a move, EU
officials and banking experts said the splitting up of banks to
lessen risks to the general public across the European Union
would be too complex to achieve in the short term.
European banks, such as Barclays, Germany's Deutsche Bank or
France's BNP Paribas, combine high street banking alongside that
of riskier trading of stocks, debt and other securities. Royal
Bank of Scotland's rush to extend its investment arm resulted in
it seeking the largest state bail-out of the crisis in Europe.
EU finance ministers will meet in Cyprus on Friday to
discuss the work of a panel of experts, led by Bank of Finland
Governor Erkki Liikanen, charged with exploring possible reform
of bank structures in the wake of the crisis that beset the
world economy from 2007.
"The real question is how does the bank provide enough
capital so that whatever happens, it doesn't crystallise in a
loss for the taxpayer," said Graham Bishop, an EU policy
consultant, commenting on the challenge to regulators.
"The first port of call is capital," he said, adding that
shaking up the structure of banks could come later.
The European Union will use tighter capital rules and closer
European Central Bank oversight to stop banks taking risks that
imperil the financial system, the financial experts said.
STRONG MESSAGE EXPECTED
The group's report, which is due at the start of October, is
expected to deliver a strong message to European policymakers to
try to prevent further bailouts.
The report will examine an idea some experts believe could
have softened the impact of the banking crisis - ring-fencing
high-risk businesses such as trading from more stable activities
such as retail banking.
Britain is already pursuing safeguards for depositors
against fall-out from casino-style banking.
The United States, through the introduction of the Volcker
rule, will curb so-called proprietary trading, where banks trade
for their own benefit on their own account rather than for
clients.
Paul Volcker, a former Federal Reserve chairman, argued
against certain kinds of speculative investments that go against
the interests of a bank's customers.
There have been strong arguments saying that legally
separating investment banking operations would make it easier
for the part of the bank that holds savers' deposits and lends
to business to stay open in the event of a crisis, even if other
parts of the group were to go bankrupt.
But EU officials believe using rules that dictate how much
capital banks have to keep to cover the risk of losses or
relying on new powers that are expected to be granted to the
European Central Bank in the coming months will prove more
useful in keeping banks in check in the short term.
Setting aside extra capital by holding back profits, for
example, makes banks less risky for shareholders and their host
countries although it dilutes returns for investors.
That view was reflected in the European Parliament, which
has an equal say alongside EU countries in negotiating new rules
to try to reform the banks and their activities.
"Establishing subsidiaries for banks' trading arms would be
possible in EU law. But having subsidiaries is not on its own
sufficient," said Sharon Bowles, who chairs the parliament's
Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee.
"I believe that there should be more simplicity in the
banking system. This could rather be introduced via capital
rules," she said.
"A VERY PAINFUL WAY"
Britain has already set its course.
A panel of experts headed by John Vickers, a former chief
economist at the Bank of England, recommended that the retail
arms of banks be "ring-fenced" by a cushion of extra capital
beyond the international norm and with an "independent
governance to enforce an arm's length relationship".
The British government has said it will implement his
recommendations.
Views at the European Commission, which writes the initial
draft of laws governing banks across all 27 countries in the
European Union, diverge.
"It would be a very painful way," said one EU official,
commenting on the prospect of splitting up bank businesses. "You
could not do it immediately."
These splits are evident in the Liikanen group of experts.
"Nothing has been finalised," one of the members of the group
told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of the
Cyprus meeting.
Introducing rules to cut through the structure of banks in
Europe would have to wait for the completion of a banking union
reform, placing the European Central Bank at the head of the
fragmented system of national regulators, reducing their role.
Under this proposal, the ECB could monitor banks' liquidity
closely and demand higher requirements on banks to keep up their
capital reserves.
"There is no need to break up universal banks," said Karel
Lannoo, of the Centre for European Policy Studies, a
Brussels-based think-tank.
"The most risky business models are the concentrated retail
banks or the pure investment banks."
"With the new structure, you will have the ECB which is the
more hands-on supervisor. It will have the power to impose
additional capital on risky businesses."