BRUSSELS Jan 31 The United States should
implement Basel III bank capital rules in the same way as Europe
does, at the beginning of 2014, the European Union official in
charge of regulation said.
"It is essential that the United States and Brasil and
Russia apply the same rules that we decided together. It is a
condition for world financial stability, not only for the G20,
but for global stability," Michel Barnier, European Commissioner
for financial services, told a conference on Thursday.
The comments confirmed that formal introduction of the
rules, forcing banks to roughly triple how much capital they
hold compared with pre-crisis levels, will be delayed a year in
Europe from the January 2013 start the G20 had agreed.
EU states and the European Parliament are haggling over a
law that implements Basel III in the 27-country bloc. Barnier
said he expected agreement in coming weeks.
In November, U.S. regulators decided to delay formal
introduction of Basel III because of "the wide range of views"
among U.S. banks, concerned they would not be ready by this
month.
So far, about 11 of the G20 economies have introduced Basel
III, seen as the world's central regulatory response to the
2007-09 financial crisis that meant taxpayer in several
countries had to rescue undercapitalised banks.
The EU is keen to synchronise the introduction of Basel III
with the United States after it forged ahead to put its
predecessor accord, Basel II, into law years before the United
States followed suit.