* EU states still split over higher local capital buffers
* Divisions also over definition of bank's core capital
* Cross-party support in parliament for salary to bonus
ratio
By Huw Jones
LONDON, April 19 European Union states are split
over how much leeway local supervisors should have to pile extra
capital requirements on banks and keep markets stable, diplomats
said on Thursday.
The bloc is trying to reach a deal on new bank capital rules
and comply with a January 2013 deadline to start phasing in a
globally agreed accord on bank capital known as Basel III.
Ambassadors from the bloc's 27 countries discussed the draft
law on Thursday in a bid to find common ground for ministers to
build on at a May 2 meeting.
"They were not close to agreement and there is a lot more
work to do," one diplomat who attended the meeting in Brussels
said.
The EU's Danish presidency told the meeting it still
intended to hold the finance ministers' meeting next month,
meaning it was aiming for a deal then, a second diplomat who
attended the meeting said.
A British-led bloc of states wants flexibility to impose
higher core capital buffers on local banks than the 7 percent
minimum under the Basel III accord. Austria, France and Italy
said on Thursday they wanted a more harmonised approach.
While the presidency had already proposed local supervisors
could impose an extra "systemic risk buffer" of up to 3 percent
without needing approval from the EU, Britain and others remain
sceptical this will be enough.
On Thursday, the presidency suggested this extra buffer
could be as much as 5 percent from 2015.
The Basel III accord is the world's core regulatory response
to the 2008-09 financial crisis which saw several European
governments having to shore up undercapitalised lenders with
taxpayer money.
There were also splits over which definition of core capital
to use, with Britain saying the EU should stick to Basel III,
meaning only pure equity in practice. Other states want to
include other types of instruments, as long as they meet a list
of 14 criteria.
Britain's ambassador told the meeting that when it came to
the crunch, common shares were all that investors trust, a
diplomat said.
France, Germany and others wanted to push back by three
years, to the start of 2018, the date for mandatory publishing
of a bank's leverage ratio.
BONUS CAP
Member states need to reach a deal among themselves on the
draft law so they can begin negotiations on a final text with
the European Parliament.
The assembly wants to go a step further and introduce a new
curb on bank bonuses in the law, something EU states have not
yet discussed.
Parliamentary sources said there was cross-party support for
a fixed salary to bonus ratio of 1:1 ahead of a vote by the
assembly's economic affairs committee scheduled for next
Wednesday when the ambassadors meet again.
This ratio would mean no bonus could be more than basic pay,
a step some lawmakers say will simply lead to salaries being
bumped up.
"The 1:1 ratio is in the current draft of the compromise
and, I believe, it will stay there for the vote," said the
committee's chairman, British Liberal MEP Sharon Bowles.
"Not everyone is universally happy with this ratio but it
seems to command a majority," Bowles said. Some MEPs had pushed
for a more draconian salary to bonus ratio of 1:0.75, while
others wanted 1:2.
Lawmakers are also looking at whether to vote on another
compromise to introduce a ratio between the highest and lowest
pay in a bank.
Parliamentary sources said setting a tough ratio in
committee was also tactical step ahead of negotiations with
member states.
(Editing by Dan Lalor)