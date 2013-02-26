LONDON Feb 26 Regulatory action may be needed to end big variations in how banks add up risks on their books to determine the size of their capital buffers, the European Banking Authority said on Tuesday.

The EBA released interim results of its probe into risk-weighted assets (RWAs) on the main banking books of 89 banks from 16 Euroean Union member states.

Greater disclosure won't be enough to ease the concerns raised by investors and market analysts on the reliability of banks' calculations, EBA Chairman Andrea Enria said in a statement.

"The remaining dispersion is significant and calls for further investigations and possibly policy solutions," Enria said.