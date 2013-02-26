LONDON Feb 26 Regulatory action may be needed
to end big variations in how banks add up risks on their books
to determine the size of their capital buffers, the European
Banking Authority said on Tuesday.
The EBA released interim results of its probe into
risk-weighted assets (RWAs) on the main banking books of 89
banks from 16 Euroean Union member states.
Greater disclosure won't be enough to ease the concerns
raised by investors and market analysts on the reliability of
banks' calculations, EBA Chairman Andrea Enria said in a
statement.
"The remaining dispersion is significant and calls for
further investigations and possibly policy solutions," Enria
said.