BRUSSELS May 20 A draft European Union law
voted on Monday would shield small depositors from losing their
savings in bank rescues, but customers with over 100,000 euros
in savings when a bank failed could suffer losses.
On Monday, a group of European lawmakers in the house's
economics committee voted that, from 2016, large depositors in
the European Union might suffer losses if a bank gets into
serious trouble, echoing a deal in Cyprus where wealthy
depositors were hit hard at two banks to save the country from
bankruptcy.
Under the EU proposal, a bank would only dip into large
deposits of over 100,000 euros once it had exhausted other
avenues such as shareholders and bondholders.
The draft law will need the approval of the EU's 27 finance
ministers and the over 750 lawmakers in the parliament before it
can become law.
(Reporting By Claire Davenport. Editing by Andre Grenon)