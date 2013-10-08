* EU paper urges strict curbs on power of agency to close
banks
* Lawyers pinpoint pitfalls in advancing to banking union
* EU Commission says blueprint sound, Germany softens stance
By Huw Jones and John O'Donnell
LONDON/BRUSSELS, Oct 8 European Union lawyers
have raised concerns about proposals for banking union, warning
that plans aimed at drawing a line under years of financial
crisis could fall foul of EU law.
In an opinion issued this week and seen by Reuters, the
legal service of the European Council said EU law would only
allow limited powers to be given to an agency to close or
salvage troubled banks, potentially undermining a central
element of the scheme.
The 26-page ruling is a blow to efforts to establish a
framework to jointly deal with stressed lenders across the
eurozone and break the link between indebted countries and their
banks.
Setting up such a system raises an array of political and
legal complications, including who should decide when an ailing
bank must be closed and who pays the bill, an issue of
particular concern to Germany, the euro zone's largest economy.
In their second piece of legal advice to member states,
dated October 7 and prepared for EU ministers, the lawyers warn
of the pitfalls of giving a new agency or board too many powers
to close troubled banks.
In particular, it underlines the need to limit the "margin
of discretion" or extent of any powers given to a body that will
decide about the closure or 'resolution' of a bank in a euro
zone state. It questions the right, for example, to use a
European fund for tackling problem banks.
The advice lends support to the idea of giving
responsibility to the European Commission or another EU
institution rather than an external agency, since otherwise the
arrangement may not be compatible with the EU's treaty or basic
law.
That view is likely to rankle Germany and others who are
worried about the Commission being granted too much authority.
The proposal to give the Commission and a related board the
power to close banks was made by the Commission and now needs
backing of member states to become law.
"The Legal Service considers that the powers ... need to be
further detailed in order to exclude that a wide margin of
discretion is entrusted to the board," officials write in the
document.
But a spokeswoman for the European Commission said that
while its blueprint could be changed to bring it into line with
the advice of the lawyers, the EU executive believed the overall
proposal was legally sound.
By highlighting some of the limits of existing EU law,
however, the lawyers give weight to the argument championed by
Germany that a potentially long-winded reworking of the EU's
treaty may be needed to underpin the new structure.
Such a step would, however, be politically hazardous and may
invite many of the bloc's 28 member countries to try to
renegotiate its terms. Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron
could use it to further distance the country from Brussels.
"Legal obstacles could be dealt with by an EU treaty change
but there are two obstacles - David Cameron and the European
Parliament, which would ask for a full fledged convention," said
Daniel Gros of the Centre for European Policy Studies.
"Without this, however, you are going to end up with
something so contorted that it doesn't make much sense."
Germany, which had originally called for changes to EU law
to underpin banking union, appears now to be taking a more
pragmatic approach, starting to build banking union even if some
legal questions about its completion remain unanswered.
"In a number of questions we are coming to alternative
solutions which don't require constitutional changes," Wolfgang
Schaeuble, Germany's finance minister, said on Tuesday,
suggesting, however, that changes to EU law would be needed in
the long term.
"One could use the resolution mechanism in the first step
... not for all banks, but rather just systemically-relevant
banks," he said.
HURDLES
The advice comes shortly after EU lawyers warned that the
new system must respect a country's autonomy when deciding on
spending. This reflects fears that governments would be left
with the clean-up bill if an EU agency were to order the closure
of a bank.
The legal concerns, prepared by officials at the European
Council, which hosts EU ministers' meetings, add to the
complexity of an issue that is already politically difficult.
Political impetus has already slowed with the return of
market calm. Germany is also opposed to any hasty agreement that
would leave it indirectly on the hook for helping weaker
countries address the problems of their banks.
Unlike in the United States, where rapid infusions of
capital put its banks quickly back on track, Europe is still
trying to repair a financial system damage by crises.
By establishing a banking union, it hopes to win back
investor confidence. The first step towards creating this union
will happen late next year, when the European Central Bank takes
on supervision of banks throughout the euro zone.
The second pillar of the project is creation of an agency to
close troubled banks and a central fund to help pay for the
costs of the clean-up.
But EU states are divided as to how much of this task should
be taken on by a central resolution board and how much should be
done by the European Commission.
The legal opinion, which adds further fuel for this debate,
looks at decisions by the bloc's top court, the European Court
of Justice, in particular the "Meroni" case of the late 1950s.
This set parameters on the "balance of powers" between EU
institutions such as the European Commission and how much
discretion new agencies could have.