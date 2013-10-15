* Britain to wave through ECB supervision after EU
reassurances
* Time running out to agree scheme to tackle failing banks
* Germany's Schaeuble says taxpayers to be protected
By Robin Emmott and John O'Donnell
LUXEMBOURG, Oct 15 Britain dropped its
objections to granting the European Central Bank sweeping powers
of supervision in the euro zone, but EU governments remained
divided on Tuesday over how to deal with failing banks ahead of
a rapidly approaching December deadline.
Europe's finance ministers are striving to agree the next
big step in European integration by setting up a banking
framework chiefly for the euro zone that would not only police
the bloc's banks but find joint solutions to their problems.
While ministers meeting in Luxembourg reassured Britain
again that ECB supervision from next year would not interfere
with London's control of its financial centre, allowing Britain
agree to the scheme, there was no agreement on anything else.
EU leaders, who meet next week in Brussels, have tasked
their finance ministers with reaching a deal by the end of the
year on a euro zone agency to close or salvage failed banks, the
second stage of an ambitious framework known as banking union.
Lawmakers in the European Parliament have already given the
ECB supervisory powers over the euro zone's 6,000 banks from
late 2014, but such a role would lose much of its influence
without an agency to deal with banks found to be in trouble.
With just 10 working weeks until the end of the year, the
complex talks ran into Germany's long-held opposition to
agreeing to an agency to deal with problem banks for fear that
Berlin will have to pick up the bill.
"Germany insists that the taxpayer is protected," German
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said, as he arrived at the
meeting, reiterating that only a limited banking union could be
created without a change in the EU's basic law.
That is an anathema to France, Spain and Italy, which want
to see an immediate commitment by all countries in the 17-nation
currency block to stand by weak banks regardless of where they
are.
In a new book to be published this week, France's Finance
Minister Pierre Moscovici accused Berlin of holding up progress
to protect its own 'strange' financial system of regional banks
that are "deeply intertwined ... with local political circles".
Banking union, which many economists consider as important
as creating the euro currency more than a decade ago, aims to
help countries deal with problems at banks before they get out
of control.
Between 2008 and 2011, the European Union spent the
equivalent of a third of its economic output on saving its
banks, but relied on taxpayers' cash. In the case of Ireland,
reckless bank lending almost bankrupted the country.
"FUNDAMENTAL" TESTS
The issue of how to pay for bank clean-ups is pressing as
Ireland and Spain prepare to end their reliance on international
aid that shored up their banks, concluding programmes that
neither Dublin nor Madrid plan to renew.
EU leaders are eager to trumpet Ireland and Spain as success
stories after the four years of economic turmoil that started in
Greece when Athens revealed its massive overspending and plunged
the currency bloc into a crisis that threatened its survival.
While the ECB's promise to buy government bonds calmed the
panic about the euro's future, many banks are still sitting on a
mountain of loans that may go unpaid.
The International Monetary Fund estimates Spanish and
Italian banks alone face 230 billion euros ($310 billion) of
losses on credit to companies in the next two years.
Before taking on its supervisory role, the ECB will conduct
a series of health checks on the euro zone's 130 biggest banks
next year, seen as the last chance for the bloc to come clean on
losses that have festered throughout the financial crisis.
"This is fundamental and the tests have to be serious, with
strict, rigorous scenarios," Spanish Economy Minister Luis de
Guindos told reporters.
During the sovereign debt crisis, the European Union
conducted two bank tests that were considered flops for blunders
such as giving a clean bill of health to Irish banks months
before they pushed the country to the brink of bankruptcy.
The new round of tests will be tougher. But uncovering
problems poses the difficult issue of who pays to salvage
failing banks or close them down.
It remains unclear to what extent the euro zone's rescue
fund, the European Stability Mechanism, will be able to help
individual banks directly without making their home governments
responsible for repaying the aid.
"Direct recapitalisation could be possible," said Jeroen
Dijsselbloem, who chairs the meetings of euro zone finance
ministers, hinting, however, that some countries did not share
this view.
"It would be under the strictest conditions and we are
talking about exceptional circumstances."