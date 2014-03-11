BRIEF-Morgan Stanley reports 5 pct passive stake in Amicus Therapeutics
* Morgan Stanley reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc as of March 6 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2mkDpyi) Further company coverage:
* Morgan Stanley reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc as of March 6 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2mkDpyi) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 13 Fourteen million Americans would lose medical insurance by next year under a Republican plan to dismantle Obamacare, the nonpartisan U.S. Congressional Budget Office said on Monday in a report that dealt a potential setback to President Donald Trump's first major legislative initiative.
* Ceo mario molina's fy 2016 total compensation $10.05 million versus $10.3 million in fy 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: