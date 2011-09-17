(Refiles to remove second dateline)
* Luxembourg's Frieden says banking situation not worrisome
* EBA's Enria - dollar funding move for banks was necessary
* EU report to ministers warns of threat of lending freeze
By Eva Kuehnen and Leigh Thomas
WROCLAW, Poland, Sept 17 EU officials sought to
dispel fears about a bank lending freeze on Saturday, despite a
stark warning from senior aides that a "systemic" crisis in
sovereign debt now threatened a new credit crunch.
Last week, central banks around the world announced they
would work together to offer extra loans in U.S. dollars to
banks, a move designed to prevent money markets from freezing up
in the wake of Europe's sovereign debt crisis.
European banks are struggling to borrow amid growing alarm
about the threat of a Greek debt default among U.S. money market
funds and other traditional dollar lenders. European bank stocks
have tumbled by a third since July.
But on Saturday, EU officials sought to smooth over the
difficulties.
"The situation ... is not worrisome," Luxembourg's Finance
Minister Luc Frieden said on Saturday ahead of a meeting of
finance ministers. "All the instruments are in place to make
sure the financial system continues to work properly."
Andrea Enria, the head of EU banking watchdog the European
Banking Authority, said measures to provide dollar funding to
banks had been necessary.
"Central banks are doing a lot to provide liquidity," he
said.
But behind the closed doors of the meeting, attended by
German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, a series of bluntly
worded reports prepared by officials told a different story.
SYSTEMIC CRISIS
"While tensions in sovereign debt markets have intensified
and bank funding risks have increased over the summer, contagion
has spread across markets and countries and the crisis has
become systemic," officials wrote in the documents obtained by
Reuters.
The EU's top finance officials have also urged ministers to
reinforce banks' capital while warning that a "systemic" crisis
in sovereign debt is hurting banks and risks a new credit
crunch, according to the documents.
The reports, which raise concerns make pointed criticism of
some countries for failing to help weak banks, highlight a sense
of alarm in European capitals about the financial crisis.
They also show a growing sense of exasperation at the
failure of Spain, Germany and others to deal with flagging banks
even after their weaknesses were exposed by recent stress tests.
The documents level harsh criticism at countries including
Spain for not doing enough to reinforce its banks following
dismal results in stress tests and urges action to bolster the
balance sheets of weak banks.
Officials highlight the difficulties experienced by European
banks in borrowing.
"Despite the considerable strengthening of capital positions
... European banks have recently experienced market funding
difficulties."
Ministers are also to discuss a tax on financial
transactions, such as a levy on trading shares, an idea
championed by Germany, France and Austria.
The United States, however, does not intend to introduce
such a measure, making it difficult for Europe to go it alone
for fear that it could push more trading to New York.
"There are very considerable divisions," said Jacek
Rostowski, the Polish finance minister who chairs the meeting,
commenting on a transaction tax. "It obviously raises a lot of
emotions."
Germany has said it may pursue a tax solely in the euro zone
if countries like Britain refuse to support it but even here,
some states such as Italy are sceptical.
