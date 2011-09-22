PARIS, Sept 22 If some European banks need to be
recapitalised, the European Commission would prefer that the
support come from the private sector, the EU's internal market
commissioner said in a newspaper interview.
Michel Barnier told le Figaro in an interview published on
Tuesday that he could not rule out that some European banks
would need state aid.
"The days are behind us when the banks can be bailed out
with taxpayer funds," he said. "But it cannot be ruled out that
some banks will need state help. The European Commission is
prepared for such a scenario and will oversee it."
Investors have sold off European banking shares in recent
months, spooked by concerns over whether financial institutions
could withstand a default of Greece as well as another economic
downturn.
The IMF recently urged Europe to move towards recapitalising
its banks, but officials in Europe have resisted such
across-the-board calls.
Asked whether it was time to recapitalise Europe's banks,
Barnier replied: "The IMF was correct to emphasize the risks of
a second global recession. But I do not share its view on the
capital needs of the banking sector."
Barnier pointed out that nine banks had failed stress tests
carried out in July, and 16 "barely made it" and needed to be
recapitalised. "We would prefer this to be done first through
private means," he said.
(Reporting By Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Leila Abboud and
David Holmes)